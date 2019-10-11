Jameela Jamil (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Jameela Jamil (Image courtesy: Instagram)

I tried to take my life: Jameela Jamil reveals mental health struggles

Oct 11, 2019

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): On World Mental Health Day, actor Jameela Jamil opened up about her mental health struggles and revealed how she tried to kill herself at one point in time.
The 33-year-old actor made the shocking revelation on Twitter.
"Today is #WorldMentalHealthDay," she wrote. "This month, 6 years ago, I tried to take my own life. I'm so lucky that I survived, and went on to use EMDR to treat my severe PTSD. I urge you to hang on just a bit longer and ask for help if you need it. Because things can turn around. I promise."
In another tweet, the star added, "There is so much work to do in Improving awareness and mental health care, and we need to further de-stigmatize the conversation around asking for help. While you're gathering the strength, I recommend the work of @matthaig1 @Ayishat_Akanbi and @scarcurtis ALL my love to you, the tweet added.
EMDR is a form of psychotherapy that stands for Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing and "enables people to heal from the symptoms and emotional distress that are the result of disturbing life experiences," according to the EMDR Institute, reported People magazine.
Per the Institute's website, this therapy helps patients with traumatic memories and feelings and come out on the other side feeling empowered.
On Instagram, Jamil shared her tweets and encouraged people to call helplines if they can't afford such therapies.
"Not everyone is lucky enough to be able to access affordable therapy," she said. "But if you can't, in the meantime, there are helplines ( @crisistextline @giveusashoutinsta ) and community groups online around the world and friends and family who might surprise you as to how supportive they can be."
"It's not something you have to tolerate on your own," she continued. "You have nothing to hide or be ashamed of. I feel you. I've been there. And it's a process of radical self-forgiveness, patience, and care that will help you out. It feels like the pain, nightmares, and exhaustion will never end sometimes, but they can. And they will," she added. (ANI)

