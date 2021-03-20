'I want them to be happy': Kris Jenner breaks silence on Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's divorce

Washington [US], March 19 (ANI): Almost after a month of American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West's divorce, Kris Jenner, broke her silence on the decision at a public show.

According to E! News, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star Kris Jenner appeared on 'The Kyle and Jackie O Show' on Thursday where she shared her reaction over Kim and Kanye's decision of ending their six-year-long marriage.

"I think it's always going to be hard anytime...you know, there's a lot of kids," Kris shared.

"The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much so all I want is for those two kids to be happy. And I want the kids to be happy. That's the goal," she added.

She continued to say that as a mother she wants her family to be able to have the love and appreciation of one another and that everyone is happy, reported E! News.

In February, this year, the SKIMS mogul, officially filed for divorce with her husband and Grammy-award winning rapper Kanye West in Los Angles reportedly due to 'irreconcilable differences' between the two.



The mother of four also requested joint legal and physical custody of the children she shares with Kanye.

E! News noted that during the show, Kris was also asked if the final season of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', which will air on March 18 will show the divorce play out on the small screen.

She replied, "I don't know what they have decided on in the finale, we haven't even seen the first show yet," Kris explained.

"I'm sure they're putting some final touches. But I think it's just a private time for them. Kim wanted to deal with this with her own family in her own time...When she feels like it, I'm sure she'll say what she needs to say," she added.

A source close to Kim also revealed that both the stars are adjusting to their new normal that still includes plenty of time with their children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

The kids have primarily been with Kim and living at the house. But, the star is also making sure to let the kids meet with their dad who according to her has a big part to play in their lives.

The source added, "Kim is not sure what the future will be like, but she has made it clear to Kanye that he is welcome to spend time with them whenever he wants." (ANI)

