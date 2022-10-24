"I won't return to 'RHOBH' if Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne do": Kathy Hilton

Washington [US], October 24 (ANI): Following her second season as a recognised "friend of" 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', Kathy Hilton was one of the most praised celebrities at BravoCon. Paris Hilton's mother is now speaking out about what it would take for her daughter to return to the Bravo brand as Season 13 of the reality series comes close. Fans have been wondering if Hilton would return for another season.

"I would only be willing to come back if the cast... if it was completely the same? Absolutely not," she told TMZ. "I feel there are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls. A couple [of the housewives] speak up but most of them... they're not being their authentic self when they're pushed up to the wall and they're afraid of what those two bullies -- because they're capable of anything."

"I had people from the show telling me that this was a setup the whole time by these two girls," Hilton added in a statement quoted in a report by Deadline.



Hilton questions if the breakdown was as severe as Rinna claims it was, and why she didn't call her sister Kyle or production. Instead, Hilton alleges Rinna went "to call the media, the press, her little go-to people and Erika."

Hilton says that Rinna and Jayne "are desperate for a storyline" and "they'll throw anybody under the bus."

The show's cameras were not working, thus Rinna's accusations against Hilton were not captured on audio or video. According to Rinna as reported by Deadline, the Aspen incident's real cause will soon be revealed.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Part 3 will air on Bravo on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, and Hilton will compete against Rinna. (ANI)

