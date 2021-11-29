Iconic Australian actor David Gulpilil dies at 68

Canberra [Australia], November 29 (ANI): Veteran actor David Gulpilil, who lit up the screen in his 1971 debut film 'Walkabout' and recently starred in a biographical documentary about his remarkable life, has passed away at the age of 68.

As per Variety, Gulpilil was diagnosed with lung cancer four years ago.

The Australian actor was a pioneering indigenous performer with talents including acting, singing and painting.

His film credits include 'The Last Wave', 'Crocodile Dundee', 'The Tracker', 'Rabbit-Proof Fence', 'Ten Canoes', 'Goldstone' and 'Charlie's Country'. TV credits include 'Pine Gap' and 'The Timeless Land'.



"It is with deep sadness that I share with the people of South Australia the passing of an iconic, once-in-a-generation artist who shaped the history of Australian film and Aboriginal representation on-screen - David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu (AM)," said South Australia's Premier Steven Marshall in a statement on Monday.

"David Gulpilil was from the Mandhalpingu clan of the YolNGu people and was raised in the traditional ways in Arnhem Land. In his later years, he was a resident of Murray Bridge. He was a brother, son, friend, father, grandfather and husband. An actor, dancer, singer and painter, he was also one of the greatest artists Australia has ever seen," the statement continued.

"David Gilpilil's life was not without its struggles -- he encountered racism and discrimination, and lived with the pressures of the divide between his traditional lifestyle and his public profile," Marshall added.

According to Variety, after Gulpilil's cancer diagnosis in 2017, he began work on his first film as a producer, the documentary 'My Name is Gulpilil' which was directed by Molly Reynolds.

It premiered earlier this year, with the producer and subject in attendance. (ANI)

