Idris Elba, Caleb McLaughlin filming for 'Concrete Cowboys'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): Glorying in the success of his latest release 'Hobbs and Shaw', Idris Elba is already working on his next feature 'Concrete Cowboys' which also stars 'Stranger Things' actor Caleb McLaughlin.

The shooting for the film is underway, reported Deadline.

Other actors who are also a part of the feature are Jharrel Jerome, Lorraine Toussaint, and Byron Bowers.

'Concrete Cowboys' is inspired by the real-life Fletcher Street Stables, a black urban horsemanship community which has remained in Philadelphia for more than 100 years. It is known for providing a safe haven for the neighborhood.

It follows a 15-year-old Cole (McLaughlin) who is living with his estranged father Harp (Elba) in North Philadelphia and gets acquainted with the city's vibrant urban cowboy subculture, which is thriving even with all the poverty, violence, and encroachment of gentrification around.

And to some extent, the film is also inspired by the novel 'Ghetto Cowboy' written by Greg Neri.

Ricky Staub is directing a screenplay written by him along with Dan Walser.

The film is being bankrolled by Lee Daniels Entertainment with Tucker Tooley Entertainment and Elba's Green Door Pictures. (ANI)

