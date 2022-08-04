Idris Elba, David Leitch join forces for Netflix's spy thriller 'Bang!'

Washington [US], August 4 (ANI): Idris Elba and David Leitch will star in Dark Horse Entertainment's "Bang!", which will be released on Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Elba, who starred in "Concrete Cowboy", will appear in the spy thriller, which will be directed by Leitch after his efforts on "Bullet Train" and "Deadpool 2". The film adaptation, which is based on the comic book series by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, will be scripted by Kindt and Zak Olkewicz.

"Bang!" will depict a terrorist group that plans to bring about the end of the world by brainwashing readers with a series of books, while the most renowned spy in the world is dispatched to find and assassinate the author.

Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg for Dark Horse, Leitch and Kelly McCormick for 87 North, and Elba are the "Bang!" producers.

In addition to working on "Mind MGMT", a television version of the Kindt humor book series, Netflix and Dark Horse Entertainment are also extending their creative collaboration. Curtis Gwinn "(Stranger Things)" will serve as executive producer.



A young woman accidentally discovers the top-secret Mind Management software in the TV production. As she searches for the man who was Mind Management's greatest success--and its most disastrous failure--she encounters weaponized psychics, hypnotic advertising, talking dolphins, and apparently eternal pursuers.

Gwinn, Richardson, and Keith Goldberg are Dark Horse's executive producers. The production banner, which has a first look agreement with Netflix for film and TV, has in development with the video streaming giant "Lady Killer", an action thriller movie about a 1950s housewife leading a secret life as a highly-trained killer for hire, with Blake Lively starring and producing.

"Revenge Inc." is a drama series about a secret, underground company that specializes in vengeance. It is based on the Joelle Jones and Jamie S. Rich comic book series.

Netflix's "Polar" and "Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles", both starring Mads Mikkelsen, are examples of previous Dark Horse offerings, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Lev Ginsburg, WME, and 3 Arts all represent Gwinn. The Artists Partnership, WME, M88, The Lede Company, and JSSK represent Elba. (ANI)

