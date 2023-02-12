Idris Elba gives clarification on why he no longer describes himself as a "Black Actor"

Washington [US], February 12 (ANI): Actor Idris Elba has addressed the social media debate surrounding him recently saying that he no longer describes himself as a Black actor because he found he was put "in a box."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, taking to Twitter, Elba gave clarification regarding his recent viral remarks to Esquire magazine.

In his tweet, Elba emphasized that he does indeed consider himself a Black man, but that he doesn't want to be "defined by race" when it comes to his performing career.



"There isn't a soul on this earth that can question whether I consider myself a BLACK MAN or not. Being an 'actor' is a profession, like being an 'architect', they are not defined by race. However, If YOU define your work by your race, that is your Prerogative. Ah lie?" the actor wrote.



The Hollywood Reporter has reported that the London-born actor spoke at length about racism as it pertained to Hollywood in an interview with Esquire that was published online on Wednesday.

In the piece, he acknowledged that he considers himself a "member of the Black community" but also said he feels it's more important for people to focus on their similarities than their differences.

"Racism is very real... But from my perspective, it's only as powerful as you allow it to be. I stopped describing myself as a Black actor when I realized it put me in a box. We've got to grow. We've got to. Our skin is no more than that: It's just skin. Rant over," he said at the time, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

