Idris Elba starts shooting for 'Luther'

Washington [US], November 11 (ANI): Actor Idris Elba on Wednesday confirmed that the filming of his much-awaited movie adaptation of the popular BBC series 'Luther' has begun.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Elba shared two behind-the-scenes pictures from the production set that includes a snap of the clapperboard and a picture of Luther's signature coat.

Sharing the snaps, he wrote, "Oi......I'm back!"



The movie spin-off was announced earlier this year and will be distributed by Netflix with the BBC remaining as a producer.



Debuting in 2010, 'Luther', created by Neil Cross, has completed five seasons on the BBC. It features Elba as the titular detective. The actor has won two Golden Globes and a Royal Television Society best actor award for his portrayal on the show.

In the series, Elba plays John Luther, a detective chief inspector working for the Serious Crime Unit of the UK police. He is a dedicated police officer for whom the job comes first, but often at the cost of his personal life, and Luther is keenly affected by the darkness of the crimes he deals with.

The 'Luther' film is currently set up as a 20th Century Fox Television, BBC Worldwide Productions, and Chernin Entertainment production, with Elba, Peter Chernin, Julie Gardner, Katherine Pope, and Jane Tranter on board as executive producers.

Separately, Tranter and Gardner run production company Bad Wolf, which produces 'A Discovery of Witches' and 'Industry'.

Joining Elba in the film are Andy Serkis and 'Widows' star Cynthia Erivo. They are both reported to be playing villains. (ANI)

