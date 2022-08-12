Ignacio Diaz-Silverio leads horror-comedy 'Departing Seniors', filming underway

Washington [US], August 12 (ANI): Hollywood star Ignacio Diaz-Silverio is leading and has started filming for his horror-comedy 'Departing Seniors' in Chicago, the lead in the recently announced Amazon series, Primo.

According to Deadline, written by Jose Nateras, the film follows witty high school senior Javier (Diaz-Silverio), who after witnessing an act of bullying, begins having psychic visions that reveal the horrifying truth behind a rash of supposed suicides at his school. It's up to him and his sarcastic best friend to unmask the truth behind the grisly occurrences.

Clare Cooney, who also serves as a producer, is directing her first feature film. Together with Clare Cooney, Jose Nateras, Kelly Parker, and Dashawna Wright's Choppe Productions, the project is being made possible thanks to Divisionist Films. The executive producers are Greg Newman and Queensbury Pictures.

Broadcast Signal Intrusion, starring Harry Shum Jr. and Girl On The Third Floor, were both produced by the American and British genre studio Queensbury Pictures.

Director Clare Cooney said: "I couldn't have asked for a more ambitious and exciting first feature. Jose's sharp, funny, moving script is an ode to so many classic genre films, and yet uniquely its own. It has been exhilarating to dive into collaborating on this project with a team as diverse as the characters on the page. I look forward to heading back to my artistic home of Chicago to bring this suspenseful, whip-smart, thrilling script to life."

"Chicago is fast becoming a key hub in independent filmmaking. We're thrilled to be working with this extremely talented team. Jose Nateras delivered a powerhouse of a script, Clare Cooney is a director to watch, and the production team is led by Dashawna Wright is doing amazing work," added Queensbury's Greg Newman.

Ireon Roach (Candyman), Lorena Diaz (Chicago Med), Yani Gellman (Pretty Little Liars), and Cameron Scott Roberts also appear in the Queensbury Pictures production (The Walking Dead). (ANI)