Tyler Perry (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Tyler Perry (Image courtesy: Instagram)

I'm ignored in Hollywood: Tyler Perry over losing importance

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 16:24 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): American actor Tyler Perry who has been missing from the limelight believes that the Hollywood industry has overlooked the magnitude of his impact.
"I clearly believe that I'm ignored in Hollywood, for sure, and that's fine. I get it," Perry told Gayle King in an interview for 'CBS This Morning' ahead of the opening of his new film studio Tyler Perry Studios, reported Fox News.
"My audience and the stories that I tell are African-American stories specific to a certain audience, specific to a certain group of people that I know, that I grew up, and we speak a language," he added.
"Hollywood doesn't necessarily speak the language. A lot of critics don't speak that language. So, to them, it's like, 'What is this'," the 50-year-old star said.
The actor also revealed that he knew the reach of his work and he has also known the industry's hesitation over his projects.
"I know what I do is important. I know what I do touches millions of people around the world," he added.
"I know how important every word, every joke, every laugh [is]. I know what that does for the people where I come from and the people that I'm writing for. So, yeah, I get that."
Perry welcomed some of the Hollywood A-listers to usher in the new headquarters for his TV and film studio in Atlanta - including Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams, a Destiny's Child reunion.
Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Will Smith, Halle Berry, Spike Lee, Whoopi Goldberg, and Viola Davis also were on hand to ring in the affair. (ANI)

