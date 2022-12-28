"I'm pissed off": 'Glass Onion' director Rian Johnson laments film having 'Knives Out' in title

Washington [US], December 28 (ANI): 'Glass Onion' Director Rian Johnson while opening up about the creation of the mystery-thriller flick claimed that he lamented the film having 'Knives Out' in its title.

According to Deadline, a US-based news outlet, Johnson made a concerted effort to create a follow-up to his 2019 hit Knives Out that would be its own independent tale with just investigator Benoit Blanc appearing in both movies.

"I've tried hard to make them self-contained. Honestly, I'm pissed off that we have A Knives Out Mystery in the title," Johnson told The Atlantic in an interview as quoted in a report by Deadline. "I want it to just be called Glass Onion."



Johnson added, "I get it, and I want everyone who liked the first movie to know this is next in the series, but also, the whole appeal to me is it's a new novel off the shelf every time. But there's a gravity of a thousand suns toward serialized storytelling."

Despite being the second film in a trilogy, the filmmaker, who also helmed and authored 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, aimed to give the film an ending.

"In terms of the Star Wars movie I did, I tried to give it a hell of an ending. I love endings so much that even doing the middle chapter of the trilogy, I tried to give it an ending," he explained. "A good ending that recontextualizes everything that came before it and makes it a beautiful object unto itself--that's what makes a movie a movie. It feels like there's less and less of that. This whole poisonous idea of creating [intellectual property] has completely seeped into the bedrock of storytelling. Everyone is just thinking, How do we keep milking it? I love an ending where you burn the Viking boat into the sea."

The cast of Glass Onion includes Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. (ANI)

