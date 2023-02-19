"Im tired of yall," says Chris Brown on people still hating him for 2009 assault on Rihanna

Washington [US], February 19 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Chris Brown has a message for people who "still hate" him for his "mistake" of assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

According to Page Six, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, in a lengthy rant on Friday, Chris said, "Im f-king 33! I' tired of yall running wit this narrative."

He added that people watch the tumultuous relationship between rapper Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock, who "beat the f-k out of each other in front of the world." Chris continued, "But thats OK? It's entertainment? ALL yall can s-k my d-k disrespectfully."

The singer then questioned where "cancel culture" was when it came to "white artists" who "date underage women" or "beat the f-k out of their wives."



"Oh. That's right.. they are your buddies. No more fake love from me.. Stay out my way or get ran over simple as that!" he continued.

Following that, Chris published a number of images of white men and women who had either been accused or charged with abuse, including Sean Penn, Mel Gibson, Nicolas Cage, Ozzy Osbourne, Tommy Lee, Emma Roberts, Carmen Electra, Josh Brolin, and more. "I got time today," Brown added at the end, reported Page Six.

Chris' tirade comes following a week of controversy surrounding him. It first began when he seemingly weighed in on the "Umbrella" songstress' Super Bowl performance.

After Rihanna, 34, confirmed her second pregnancy during the halftime act, Chris wrote, "GO GIRL," accompanied with a red heart and praying hands emojis. He has previously pleaded guilty to one count of felony assault for beating Rihanna before the 2009 Grammys.

As per Page Six, Karrueche Tran, his ex-girlfriend, was granted a five-year restraining order against him in 2017 after Brown allegedly grew hostile to her when she didn't return gifts and money he had given her while they were dating. (ANI)

