'I'm very hittable', jokes Pete Davidson following Kanye West's threat

Washington [US], February 8 (ANI): American comedian Pete Davidson has once again proved that he can laugh at himself, in a Super Bowl ad released on Monday.

According to Page Six, the 'Saturday Night Live' star, seemed to poke fun at Kanye West's recent threats to "beat" him by joking that he is "very hittable."

The commercial was focused around former NFL linebacker Jerod Mayo "tackling food waste" on behalf of Hellmann's mayonnaise.

In it, the former athlete slams into different people, including a grandmother, who are getting rid of leftover food.

When Mayo, arrives at Davidson's house, the 'King of Staten Island' star stands beside his real-life mom, Amy Davidson, and says, "Whoa, whoa, whoa! Mom's already tackling food waste, Mayo," before the athlete can tackle her.

"Oh, he's a big guy!" Davidson adds as Mayo returns to tackle him instead. "Sorry man, had to," says Mayo.



"I get it. I'm very hittable," Davidson responds from the ground with a grunt.

Though West, is not mentioned in the ad, less than a month ago the billionaire musician had made headlines for rapping "God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass," in his new collaboration with The Game called 'Eazy'.

The Yeezy CEO appeared to be bothered by Davidson since he is dating Kim Kardashian, who was previously married to West and shares four kids with him.

Sources recently told Page Six that Davidson is just laughing off the empty lyrical threats and thinks they are "hilarious."

An insider previously said, "Pete thinks it's totally hilarious. Not just that, he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it." A separate source added, "The whole craziness with Kanye last week has brought Kim and Pete closer."

Davidson and Kardashian, 41, have been dating since October, shortly after the Skims founder hosted "SNL."

Although West appears to have moved on himself with actor Julia Fox, over the weekend the 'Heartless' rapper went on an Instagram rant blasting Kardashian over some of their co-parenting issues. (ANI)

