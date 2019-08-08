Vin Diesel on the sets of 'Fast and Furious 9' (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Vin Diesel on the sets of 'Fast and Furious 9' (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Injured 'Fast & Furious 9' stuntman moved out of ICU

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 22:53 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Stuntman Joe Watts, who was injured on the sets of 'Fast & Furious 9' last month, has been moved out of the intensive care unit.
Watts sustained head injuries when the crew was shooting for the movie at Leavesden Studio in the United Kingdom, reported Variety.
U.K.'s Health and Safety Executive is investigating the reason behind the incident.
Updating about Watts' health, his family and girlfriend, Tilly Powell, who is also a stunt professional, released a statement on Thursday.
"While Joe remains in hospital and there is still a long road ahead, he has been moved out of the ICU and doctors are pleased with his progress," read the statement.
Expressing gratitude for the support Watts has received since the accident, the family said, "We have been overwhelmed by the incredible support from friends, family and the stunt community, as well as the 'Fast & Furious 9' cast, crew, and Universal Pictures."
A spokesman for Universal said in a statement, "the filmmakers, talent, and crew of 'Fast & Furious 9' are heartened that Joe is on the road to recovery with the support of his loved ones. Joe is a professional in every sense of the word and his commitment to his craft is inspiring to all of us. We know he'll continue to inspire us throughout his recovery."
The ninth installment of the film stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Helen Miller, Michelle Rodriguez, wrestling champion John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Lucas Black, with Finn Cole, Anna Sawai, and Vinnie Bennett being the latest additions to the film's cast.
Justin Lin is returning to direct the latest installment written by Lin and Alfredo Botello. Diesel, who is reprising his role as Dominic Toretto, is producing the movie with Samantha Vincent and Lin.
The film is scheduled to release on May 22 next year. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:54 IST

Modi urges film industry to shoot in J-K, Ladakh

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the glorious cinematic days will return to Jammu and Kashmir once normalcy is restored in the state after the new steps taken by his government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:23 IST

AICWA demands blanket ban on Pak artists

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): After Pakistan banned the screening of Indian films on Thursday; All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) demanded a blanket ban on Pakistani artists, diplomats and bilateral relations with Pakistan and its people.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:50 IST

Miranda Lambert says her career 'has been a crazy ride'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Newlywed Miranda Lambert could not be more thrilled as her latest single 'It All Comes Out in the Wash' soared to the number one spot as the most added single on country radio for the week.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:36 IST

'Section 375' teaser: Get ready for intense courtroom drama

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): The teaser of Richa Chaddha and Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Section 375' that explores the subject of rape in India is finally out.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:33 IST

Cuba Gooding Jr.'s attorney launches #NotMe movement

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr.'s attorney launched a #NotMe movement after a Manhattan judge denied his request to dismiss the sex abuse case against his client on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:26 IST

David Zayas joins cast of 'Force of Nature'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Actor David Zayas has been roped in for Michael Polish directorial 'Force of Nature' to play John the baptist.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:08 IST

Danny Trejo saves the day by rescuing baby trapped in overturned car

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Actor Danny Trejo, one of Hollywood's famous villains, became a real-life hero after he rescued a baby who was trapped in an overturned car in Los Angeles.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:52 IST

Here's how 'BH90210' honoured Luke Perry

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): American comedy series 'Beverly Hills, 90210' is finally here, featuring the main cast of the show. The premiere of 'BH90210', which was aired on Wednesday, honoured the late actor Luke Perry, who played the role of Dylan McKay.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:47 IST

Chrissy Teigen goes to library for first time in 23 years and is...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): American model Chrissy Teigen went to the public library for the first time in 23 years and opened up about how great the experience was.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:31 IST

Singer-songwriter David Berman dies at 52

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Singer-songwriter David Berman who formed indie group 'Silver Jews' in the 1990s passed away on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:14 IST

Kylie Jenner "won't trash talk" about former friend Jordyn Woods

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): American reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is taking the high road when it comes to her family's feud with her former close friend and supermodel Jordyn Woods.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 17:49 IST

James Jordan to join Angelina Jolie in 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Actor James Jordan is all set to join Angelina Jolie in the Taylor Sheridan's chase thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'.

Read More
iocl