Injured 'Fast & Furious 9' stuntman moved out of ICU

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Stuntman Joe Watts, who was injured on the sets of 'Fast & Furious 9' last month, has been moved out of the intensive care unit.

Watts sustained head injuries when the crew was shooting for the movie at Leavesden Studio in the United Kingdom, reported Variety.

U.K.'s Health and Safety Executive is investigating the reason behind the incident.

Updating about Watts' health, his family and girlfriend, Tilly Powell, who is also a stunt professional, released a statement on Thursday.

"While Joe remains in hospital and there is still a long road ahead, he has been moved out of the ICU and doctors are pleased with his progress," read the statement.

Expressing gratitude for the support Watts has received since the accident, the family said, "We have been overwhelmed by the incredible support from friends, family and the stunt community, as well as the 'Fast & Furious 9' cast, crew, and Universal Pictures."

A spokesman for Universal said in a statement, "the filmmakers, talent, and crew of 'Fast & Furious 9' are heartened that Joe is on the road to recovery with the support of his loved ones. Joe is a professional in every sense of the word and his commitment to his craft is inspiring to all of us. We know he'll continue to inspire us throughout his recovery."

The ninth installment of the film stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Helen Miller, Michelle Rodriguez, wrestling champion John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Lucas Black, with Finn Cole, Anna Sawai, and Vinnie Bennett being the latest additions to the film's cast.

Justin Lin is returning to direct the latest installment written by Lin and Alfredo Botello. Diesel, who is reprising his role as Dominic Toretto, is producing the movie with Samantha Vincent and Lin.

The film is scheduled to release on May 22 next year. (ANI)

