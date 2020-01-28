Inside Kylie Jenner's Stormi Collection Party

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 28 ANI): Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner threw a butterfly-themed party to celebrate the launch of her Stormi inspired makeup collection.

The new collection of makeup is dedicated to little Stormi which Kylie said was her "love" for her "beautiful" daughter.

Kylie took to Instagram to share a few memorable moments from the day.





"Each day is a blessing with you, thank you God for these moments. it was beautiful celebrating Stormi x @kyliecosmetics launching 2.1.20," read the caption of the post.

Stormi's father Travis Scott also attended the backyard bash, Jenner uploaded a video of father and daughter playing on the swings on her Instagram story.

Sister Khloe Kardashian attended the collection party along with her daughter, True. Kim Kardashian's 2-year-old daughter, Chicago, and Rob Kardashian's 3-year-old daughter, Dream, were also there celebrating Stormi.

Khloe gave fans a peek into the special soiree on her Instagram as she wrote, " we celebrate the launch of the Stormi collection 2.1.20. May we always celebrate life, no matter how big or small the moment!"









The party looked like quite the spread as there were close-ups of the day's special treats, custom cocktails, and the upcoming makeup collection.

The Stormi Collection drops on February 1. (ANI)

