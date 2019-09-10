'Intimacy' is Jake Gyllenhaal's best form of self-care

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): While self-care is generally associated with females, 'Spider-Man' actor Jake Gyllenhaal believes that it's equally important for everyone and also opened up about his preferred self-care ritual- Intimacy!

The 38-year-old opened up about his self-care preferences and shared that he believes in the power of "sweat."

"I believe in sweat, in whatever form. For me, my best form of self-care is intimacy; that makes me sweat," E! News quoted the actor as revealing to the Vanity Fair magazine.

He further shared that the habit of caring for self came from his elder sister Maggie Gyllenhaal, who herself is an actor.

"Because I have an older sister who is an actor--and because she has taught me since I was a kid and I've looked up to her--skincare is important. People can definitely get me for that, but you'd be laughing your way to wherever," the star said.

"I think caring for yourself is really important, particularly nowadays as men. Being vulnerable and admitting those vulnerabilities is very, very important," he emphasised.

And not only just normal self-care things but the 'Spider-Man' actor is also fond of exfoliating!

"Since working in South Korea on a movie, I've found exfoliation to be a really wonderful, very manly thing, which I didn't appreciate as much before," he said.

He even suggested that it's someone's personal take whether to follow these practices or not and said, "I think it's all bulls--t if you want it to be bulls--t, and it's not if you don't." (ANI)

