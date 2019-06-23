Intruder tries to steal Halle Berry's LA house

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): A man apparently tried to steal American actor Halle Berry's Los Angeles home.

According to a report and as cited by Fox News, the person tried to steal the house by fabricating a deed -- and even hiring a locksmith to get inside.

Ronald Eugene Griffin was first spotted trespassing on Berry's property in January, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources.

The suspect turned up again in March with a locksmith and had one of the locks changed. When Griffin was confronted by the keeps of the house, he called the cops and claimed that the workers were trespassing.

When cops spotted his phoney paperwork, they arrested him on charges of procuring and offering a false warranty deed and petty theft.

Police say he didn't even know it was Berry's home, according to the gossip site.

The representative of Berry declined to comment on the issue.

The $3.8 million, Italian-style mansion in Hollywood Hills -- which features ocean views, a pool and spa, and vaulted ceilings -- seems to be a favoured target.

"As I opened my glass kitchen door and closed it behind me, all of a sudden I sensed someone behind me and turned to see the intruder standing less than a foot behind me, staring through my glass kitchen door," the Academy Award winner told the cops. (ANI)

