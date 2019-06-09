Irina Shayk coping well with split from Bradley Cooper

Washington DC [USA], June 9 (ANI): Irina Shayk seems to be coping well after calling it quits with Bradley Cooper after four years of dating.

According to US Weekly, Shayk flew down to Iceland for a photo shoot after her split.

The model, 33, shared a picture on Instagram that showed her sitting by an icy lake in the Skaftafell National Park wearing an off-shoulder sweater and socks.



The photo was the first Shayk has posted on social media since she and the 44-year-old actor went their separate ways.

A source confirmed to US Weekly on Thursday that the pair -- who share a daughter, Lea De Seine, 2 -- had broken up after four years together.

According to the source, "They split but she is still staying at his house for now. It's complicated because of the baby."

The couple started dating in 2015 after the 'A Star Is Born' actor and director separated from Suki Waterhouse and Shayk's relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo ended.

Cooper and his 'A Star Is Born' co-actor Lady Gaga sparked romance rumours after their chemistry-filled performance of 'Shallow' at the Oscars that same month, but the singer slammed down any such speculation on the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' show. (ANI)

