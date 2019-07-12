Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk says she "still believes in marriage" after Bradley Cooper split

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 23:00 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): In her first interview since parting ways with actor Bradley Cooper, supermodel Irina Shayk revealed that she still believes in the institution of marriage and hasn't given up on love.
The model knows that her fairytale ending is still somewhere out there and spoke about believing in marriage in a candid interaction with Harper's Bazaar, reported E! News.
Although she and Cooper called it quits in June, after more than four years of being together, the Russian model revealed that she has not given up on the idea of falling in love again.
"Do I believe in marriage," she mused during an interview with Harper's Bazaar for their summer digital cover. "Yes, of course. I'm not the kind of person who is against it," she said.
For Shayk and Cooper, the months leading up to their breakup were plagued by harsh rumours. The speculations of both parting ways reached an all-time high during awards season as Cooper promoted 'A Star Is Born' with his co-star and onscreen love interest, Lady Gaga.
However, today, Shayk understands the fascination surrounding their private romance.
"I think it's just human beings, if you cannot have it, you want to have it," she told the publication.
"There's a curtain there, you want to open the curtain. It's curiosity I guess," she added speaking of her private relationship with Cooper.
For now, Shayk is focused on showing her daughter what it means to be your authentic self.
"You have to be really truly yourself for your kids, otherwise you're living in a lie," she said during her recent interview.
"Tell me one reason why, just because you're a mother, you need to wear a longer skirt. No! I don't believe in that. I really don't. How is it that people think of this idea? Why should you have to change who you are and how you feel just because you become a mother? I'm like, tell me why. Tell me one reason! I don't believe in that. I don't understand why," she added.
Speaking about the kind of romance, she wants in her life, Shayk said, "Every time people send me flowers, I'm like, just send me a tomato plant. Nobody's sending letters to anyone anymore. I really believe if you go for dinner with somebody, you don't have to send them a text or keep them updated on Instagram message. You freaking pick up the phone, call and say, 'Let's have dinner.'"
However, until she meets that right person, she's perfectly content living alone. After all, her childhood in Russia taught her how strong she can be.
"Women are the ones who can handle everything. Women can raise the kids, women can do the job, and when she's back, she can cook and clean and do the heavy work too," she said of her home.
"We never had men around. You have to learn how to put a nail in the wall, how to hang the curtains. I know everything about how to plant potatoes and cucumbers because, in Russia, it's how you survive the winter," Shayk continued.
Despite the breakup speculation, Shayk and Cooper put all the rumours to rest and put on a united front at the Oscars, even sharing a romantic moment on the red carpet. However, by May, they were once again garnering spotlight after she attended the 2019 Met Gala solo.
"Things get a little bit better but then they find themselves back in the same place of questioning whether being a couple is what's best. They want to stay together for their daughter, but neither of them is very happy," a source told E! News at that time.
Time apart proved that they were better off without each other. "As much as they tried to rekindle what they once had they couldn't find that spark," added an insider.
Co-parenting and taking care of their daughter is now their priority.
"They love their little girl dearly and that's not going to change no matter what. They want what's least disruptive for their baby," revealed a source.
Shayk and Cooper share a 2-year-old daughter named Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper. (ANI)

iocl