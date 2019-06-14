Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper
Irina Shayk walks first runway show since split from Bradley Cooper

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 20:33 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 14 (ANI): Russian supermodel Irina Shayk is moving on from actor Bradley Cooper in style!
One week after the 33-year-old model and 44-year-old actor called it quits, Shayk stepped out to walk at Thursday's CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma 90th anniversary fashion show in Italy, reported E! News.
The 33-year-old model looked stunning strutting down the runway in two all-black outfits.
The first was a form-fitting, strapless, leather dress by Ermanno Scervino, which Shayk wore with long leather gloves, black stockings paired with matching coloured heels.
The second was an ensemble by Mugler, which consisted of a pin-striped blazer and matching skirt featuring a thigh-high slit. Shayk also wore a sheer top and gloves, as well as a black scarf.
Her hair was slicked back into a chic bun for both the looks.
Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, and Stella Maxwell were a few of the other models to grace the catwalk. The fashion show, held at the Piazzale Michelangelo, was part of Pitti Uomo, an event held in Florence twice a year.
The fashion show in Italy was the model's first public outing since her breakup with Cooper.
A few days before the fashion show, the model posted pictures from her trip to Iceland.
News about Shayk split from Cooper broke last Thursday. However, fans suspected that there had been trouble in paradise for a while. E! News had reported that the two had been "questioning" the future of their relationship just a day before their breakup.
"As much as they tried to rekindle what they once had, they couldn't find that spark," a source later told E! News.
However, Shayk isn't the only one who is moving on after the four-year romance. The 'A Star Is Born' actor was also spotted enjoying a night out with his friends earlier this week.
While neither of them has publicly commented on the split, sources told E! News they "both want what's best for their daughter".
The two dated for nearly four years before calling it quits. They also share a 2-year-old daughter named Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper.
Cooper was linked to his 'A Star Is Born' co-star Lady Gaga after their intimate Oscars performance of 'Shallow' in February and their undeniable chemistry in the critically acclaimed film.
However, Gaga shut down the romance rumours on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'.
"No," she proclaimed when host Jimmy Kimmel jokingly asked if she was having an affair.
"I'm an artist, and I guess Bradley and I did a good job. And, fooled ya," she added.
While a source told US Weekly that it was "a non-issue" for Shayk, who knew that Cooper and Gaga "were in character."
Cooper was previously married to Jennifer Esposito from 2006 to 2007. (ANI)

