'Ironheart': Paul Calderon is the new addition to Marvel series

Washington [US], October 19 (ANI): Hollywood star Paul Calderon has joined the Marvel Studios Disney Plus series 'Ironheart' cast.

According to Deadline, Dominique Thorne will play the Marvel character Riri Williams, a brilliant inventor who constructed the most advanced suit of armour since Iron Man, in the six-episode series written by Chinaka Hodge. Anthony Ramos, Shakira Barrera, Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Rashida 'Sheedz' Olayiwola, Shea Coulee, and Zoe Terakes are among the other cast members that had previously been revealed.

While Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes are directing the movie, Ryan Coogler's Proximity is one of the production companies. Together with Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout from Marvel Studios, Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian serve as executive producers for Ironheart.



According to Deadline, the most recent appearance by writer, actor, and director Calderon was in 'Miguel,' one of the final episodes of NBC's This Is Us, which focused on the character of Miguel Rivas (Jon Huertas).

In addition, Calderon played Detective Jimmy Robertson for several seasons of Amazon's Bosch. Other significant TV appearances include Miami Vice, Boardwalk Empire on HBO, Hostages on CBS, Law & Order on NBC, and Fear the Walking Dead on AMC.

He collaborated on writing the Harvey Keitel and Abel Ferrera film Bad Lieutenant for the big screen. In the 1992 movie, Calderon also had a role as a cop. The Firm by Sydney Pollack, Pulp Fiction by Quentin Tarantino, Cop Land by James Mangold, Out of Sight by Steven Soderbergh, and 21 Grams by Alejandro G. Iarritu are other notable movies. (ANI)

