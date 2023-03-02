Is Madonna dating 29-year-old boxing coach Josh Popper?

Los Angeles [US], March 2 (ANI): If reports are to be believed, veteran singer Madonna and boxing coach Josh Popper are dating.

The Queen of Pop and Josh Popper have a huge age gap. While Madonna is 64 years old, Josh Popper is 29.

A source told UK-based outlet DailyMail that Josh Popper has been training one of Madonna's six children at his gym in New York City, Page Six reported.



Days after revealing her "new face" at the 2023 Grammy Awards last month, the "Material Girl" hitmaker shared photos with her suspected new beau via her Instagram Story.

In the since-expired snaps, the singer could be seen cuddling up to her heavily tattooed sparring partner.



The news comes days after split from Andrew Darnell.

Madonna has dated and married a few noteworthy men throughout her highly successful singing career. She was in a relationship with fitness trainer Carlos Leon when she gave birth to her first child Lourdes Leon in October 1996. (ANI)

