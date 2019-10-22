Isabela Merced to play Jason Momoa's daughter in 'Sweet Girl'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): Jason Momoa has found his on-screen daughter in Isabela Merced for his next outing 'Sweet Girl'.

The upcoming Netflix thriller will see Momoa essaying the life of a devasted husband who pledges to seek revenge from the people responsible for his wife's death and at the same time protecting his daughter (Merced).

'Sweet Girl' is written by Gregg Hurwitz, Philip Eisner with Will Staples. The film will mark the directorial debut of Brian Mendoza.

Meanwhile, Momoa along with Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson are producing for the Netflix feature .

Opening up about producing and starring the film, the 'Game of Thrones' actor had earlier said, "I'm excited to partner with Netflix once again. I'm putting a dream team together from Brad and Jeff to my best friend, Brian, who has been my partner for over ten years."

"It's a dream come true to collaborate with him and deliver his vision," he added.

Eighteen-year-old Merced's work credits include Paramount's 'Dora and the Lost City of Gold', which minted over USD 60 million domestically. (ANI)

