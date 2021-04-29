Isla Fisher, Josh Gad pair up for new rom-com series on Peacock

Washington [US], April 29 (ANI): Australian actor Isla Fisher and Josh Gad are set to co-star in a 'genre-bending' new TV series 'Wolf Like Me', Peacock announced on Thursday.

According to E!News, the six-episode romantic comedy, titled 'Wolf Like Me,' tells the story of Gary (Gad), who "is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife,' and Mary (Fisher, who "has a secret she can't bring herself to share with anyone."

The lovers are brought together for a reason and must follow the signs to work through their baggage.



'World Like Me' was written and created by Abe Forsythe, who helmed the 2019 comedy-horror film Little Monsters starring Lupita Nyong'o.

"Wolf Like Me is a very meaningful project for me. The stakes are extremely high but grounded by things we can all relate to. I'm so excited to have Isla and Josh on board, and I know the audience will be surprised seeing them in a different way as these characters," Forsythe said in a press release on Wednesday.

He added, "I was never going to tell this story with anyone other than Made Up Stories, and I feel very fortunate for us all to be teaming up with Endeavor Content and to have found a home with Peacock and [Australian streaming service] Stan."

Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, shared, "We fell in love with Abe Forsythe's imaginative storytelling and gift for creating complex and compelling characters. With the incredibly talented Isla Fisher and Josh Gad at the center, Wolf Like Me will be engaging, quirky and wholly original."

Per E!News, 'Wolf Like Me' is produced by Made Up Stories in partnership with Endeavor Content and Stan. Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea and Steve Hutensky from Made Up Stories serve as executive producers alongside executive producers Forsythe, Gad and Fisher.(ANI)

