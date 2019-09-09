'It: Chapter Two' smashes box office records in N America

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): The sequel of the horror blockbuster 'It' has received a strong welcome at the box office, having raked in an estimated USD 91 million from North America alone this weekend.

Throngs of people turned out to catch 'It: Chapter Two,' but the film was not able to reach the records set by its predecessor, which debuted at a record of USD 123.4 million in September 2017, reported Fox News.

The second instalment of the film has become the second-highest opening horror film, the first being 'It'.

Both the films were directed by Argentine filmmaker Andy Muschietti.

Jeff Goldstein, who looked after the overseas domestic distribution for Warner Bros said, "How many movies open to $91 million? That was lightning in a bottle. You don't get lightning in a bottle twice. You get close though".

Based on Stephen King's novel, the film brings the "Losers Club" back to Derry 27 years later to take revenge from the demonic clown Pennywise. The film also stars James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, and Bill Hader as a few of the adult "losers".

Applauding the director for his mind-blowing vision, Goldstein said, "Andy Muschietti does an incredible job of scaring the stuffing out of audiences. I think our team, starting with New Line in making this and our marketing team in bringing it to audiences around the globe, have hit the mark right on. They nailed it." (ANI)

