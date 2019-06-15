Poster of 'It: Chapter Two' (Picture courtesy; Instagram)
Poster of 'It: Chapter Two' (Picture courtesy; Instagram)

'It' producer Roy Lee teams up with Emile Gladstone for horror project

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 20:44 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): After producing the horror film 'It', Roy Lee is all set to team up with Emile Gladstone for another horror project by Paramount Players.
The forthcoming movie, written by Stacey Menear, will be directed by Colin Minihan who is known for 'What Keeps You Alive,' according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The film will portray the story of a family in a border town where the lead actor will come to bury her grandmother's body. She will have to face her childhood fear.
Further details of the project are yet to be disclosed.
Lee is known for producing 'It' and its sequel 'It: Chapter Two.' He also executive produced the sequel to 'The Shining', 'Doctor Sleep.'
Meanwhile, Gladstone earlier produced 'The Curse of La Llorona' which garnered over USD 120 million worldwide at the box office. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 20:51 IST

Oscar-nominated director Franco Zeffirelli dies at 96

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): Oscar-nominated director Franco Zeffirelli passed away at 96.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 20:39 IST

That's on me: 'Dark Phoenix' director on movie's box office debacle

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): 'Dark Phoenix' witnessed the worst opening in the history of X-Men films, and the film's director Simon Kinberg has taken the onus of the loss upon himself to retrospect on the film having tanked at the box office.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 20:34 IST

Marcia Gay Harden joins cast of 'Pink Skies Ahead'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden is the latest addition to the cast of multi starrer 'Pink Skies Ahead', the first film from Greg Silverman's production banner Stampede.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 20:31 IST

Here's how Casey Affleck keeps his children grounded

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): American actor Casey Affleck has the perfect mantra to raise children right.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 17:55 IST

Niall Horan drops hint about new album

Washington DC [USA], June 15 (ANI): Here is good news for Niall Horan fans! The singer will be releasing a new song at the end of this year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 17:49 IST

Bollywood film 'Sui Dhaaga' to compete at Shanghai International...

New Delhi (India), June 15 (ANI): Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer 'Sui Dhaaga- Made In India' has been selected to compete at the Shanghai International Film Festival The Belt and Road Film Week.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 17:00 IST

Justin Timberlake gives sweetest shout out to family after winning award

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake gushed over his wife and actor Jessica Biel and their son Silas during his acceptance speech at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 50th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner in New York.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 16:53 IST

Khloe Kardashian doesn't wish to see Jordyn Woods again

Washington DC [USA], June 15 (ANI): Khloe Kardashian is not ready to make peace with Jordyn Woods even after Kylie Jenner has, for cheating on her sister's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 16:47 IST

Madonna feels Instagram is designed to make one feel bad

Washington DC [USA], June 15 (ANI): Photo and video-sharing social networking site Instagram is packed with dozens of celebrity accounts. One such celebrity Madonna, who has almost 14 million followers, feels Instagram is designed "to make you feel bad."

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 16:24 IST

Freida Pinto wraps up shooting for Ron Howard's next

Washington DC [USA], June 15 (ANI): Actor Freida Pinto, along with co-actors Bo Hopkins and Owen Asztalos, have wrapped up shooting for Ron Howard's unnamed flick, which is based on J.D. Vance's bestselling book 'Hillbily Elegy'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 16:06 IST

Selma Blair gets a new little hair stylist

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): American actor Selma Blair has trimmed her long golden locks. And guess who was her stylist? Well, none other than her little son, Arthur Saint Bleik.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 16:02 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana romances Isha Talwar in new song from 'Article 15'

New Delhi (India), June 15 (ANI): After a hard-hitting rap 'Shuru Karein Kya' from the film 'Article 15', another soulful track from the film has been released today.

Read More
iocl