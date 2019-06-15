'It' producer Roy Lee teams up with Emile Gladstone for horror project

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): After producing the horror film 'It', Roy Lee is all set to team up with Emile Gladstone for another horror project by Paramount Players.

The forthcoming movie, written by Stacey Menear, will be directed by Colin Minihan who is known for 'What Keeps You Alive,' according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will portray the story of a family in a border town where the lead actor will come to bury her grandmother's body. She will have to face her childhood fear.

Further details of the project are yet to be disclosed.

Lee is known for producing 'It' and its sequel 'It: Chapter Two.' He also executive produced the sequel to 'The Shining', 'Doctor Sleep.'

Meanwhile, Gladstone earlier produced 'The Curse of La Llorona' which garnered over USD 120 million worldwide at the box office. (ANI)

