It was awesome to spend our time together: Demi Moore

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): During the premiere of her film 'Corporate Animals' at Neuehouse on Wednesday night, actor Demi Moore shared her experience of shooting for a horror movie.

Talking about her experience, Moore said that she replaced the original actor and stepped into the lead role and it was an awesome experience to spend time together with the entire team.

"I think that was the most surprising experience stepping in," Moore said. "I didn't know everybody. Another actress was originally going to do this and got ill and then I stepped in. So, I was really behind the curve. And the fact that everyone jumped in and was game with the first event, which was actually going in and meeting Amma, the hugging saint, was awesome", Moore told Variety.

"Everybody came. I thought for sure somebody would go, ah no, but everybody came," she continued, with a laugh. "It was awesome, and we really chose to spend all of our time off together. We're still on a text thread that we all connect on", she added.

'Corporate Animals' is an American comedy horror film directed by Patrick Brice and written by Sam Bain. In this film, Moore is playing a different role of arrogant CEO Lucy.

Dan Bakkedahl (who plays Moore's employee Billy) echoed those sentiments to Variety, saying the best part of filming was getting to know Moore and participating in those activities. "She was incredible really, she couldn't have been more personable and friendly".

Praising Moore he further said that, she was a real team player. We get time to know and appreciate each other. We also went to a meditation retreat, like all sorts of just crazy team-building stuff.

'Corporate Animals' is hitting theaters on Friday. (ANI)

