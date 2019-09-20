Demi Moore
Demi Moore

It was awesome to spend our time together: Demi Moore

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 20:42 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): During the premiere of her film 'Corporate Animals' at Neuehouse on Wednesday night, actor Demi Moore shared her experience of shooting for a horror movie.
Talking about her experience, Moore said that she replaced the original actor and stepped into the lead role and it was an awesome experience to spend time together with the entire team.
"I think that was the most surprising experience stepping in," Moore said. "I didn't know everybody. Another actress was originally going to do this and got ill and then I stepped in. So, I was really behind the curve. And the fact that everyone jumped in and was game with the first event, which was actually going in and meeting Amma, the hugging saint, was awesome", Moore told Variety.
"Everybody came. I thought for sure somebody would go, ah no, but everybody came," she continued, with a laugh. "It was awesome, and we really chose to spend all of our time off together. We're still on a text thread that we all connect on", she added.
'Corporate Animals' is an American comedy horror film directed by Patrick Brice and written by Sam Bain. In this film, Moore is playing a different role of arrogant CEO Lucy.
Dan Bakkedahl (who plays Moore's employee Billy) echoed those sentiments to Variety, saying the best part of filming was getting to know Moore and participating in those activities. "She was incredible really, she couldn't have been more personable and friendly".
Praising Moore he further said that, she was a real team player. We get time to know and appreciate each other. We also went to a meditation retreat, like all sorts of just crazy team-building stuff.
'Corporate Animals' is hitting theaters on Friday. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 20:10 IST

Zendaya reveals her makeup mantra, says it's about "trying,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): No matter how flawless and larger than life they seem, even stars have their bad face and hair days and that's what makes them relatable. Zendaya recently revealed the makeup mantra which she swears by.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 19:47 IST

Sarah Hyland reveals she told Wells Adams which engagement ring to buy

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): American actor Sarah Hyland wasn't taking any chances with her engagement ring! She made to score the ring of her dreams by telling her fiance Well Adams exactly which one to pick.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 18:02 IST

Brad Pitt recalls cameo in 'Friends', reveals he 'flubbed' his first line

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): Actor Brad Pitt took a trip down the memory lane and reflected on his experience of guest-starring in the beloved sitcom 'Friends' nearly 18 years ago and it wasn't a smooth ride.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 17:14 IST

Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey's 'Ginny Weds Sunny' goes on floors

New Delhi (India), Sept 20 (ANI): Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey's upcoming outing 'Ginny Weds Sunny' went on floors today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 17:12 IST

'Big Bang Theory' alums Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik team-up for...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): 'Big Bang Theory' stars Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik are reuniting for a multi-cam comedy series 'Carla' at Fox

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 15:39 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' gets a new release date

New Delhi (India), Sept 20 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Bala' has got a new release date. The movie will release on November 15, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 15:13 IST

Kim Kardashian delayed North's delivery to get her nails done

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): Kim Kardashian surprised everyone by revealing what she did before welcoming her first child, North West, in 2013.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 15:13 IST

'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' to now release in 2020

New Delhi (India), Sept 20 (ANI): The release date of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' has been shifted ahead and will now release on February 21, 2020.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 14:23 IST

Sanjay Dutt presents 'token of gratitude' to Mahesh Bhatt on his...

New Delhi (India), Sept 20 (ANI): Sanjay Dutt's birthday wish for ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is the sweetest thing you will see on the internet today!

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 14:21 IST

Will Arnett, Terry Crews to give voices in 'Rumble'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): Actor Will Arnett, Terry Crews, and Geraldine Viswanathan will lend their voices in the upcoming animated feature film 'Rumble'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 14:14 IST

Brad Pitt opens about his bonding with Kanye West

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): Looks like Brad Pitt and Kanye West are setting new BFF goals.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 13:16 IST

Brad Pitt explains why he 'confronted' Harvey Weinstein after...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): Brad Pitt just wanted to have ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow's back and make sure nothing will happen to her after she accused disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of sexually harassing her.

Read More
iocl