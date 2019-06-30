'It was terrible': Tom Hanks on departing with 'Toy Story's' character

Washington D.C. [USA], June 30 (ANI): While fans around the world are enjoying 'Toy Story 4,' Tom Hanks talked about how difficult it was to bid adieu to his character, Woody.

The actor who gave his voice to the popular character in all the Toy Story franchise recently appeared at the 'The Graham Norton Show', where he opened up about his emotions for ending his journey with 'Toy Story,' reported Fox News.

"This is the last one, so what's that like? Is it emotional or is it just like another day at the office?" asked host Graham Norton.

To which Tom replied "It was terrible, it was terrible. I started recording Woody in 1991, that's when we got together to do the first one. You record these things over about four years, and the last session, I thought it would just be odds and ends but I was in the same studio with the same microphone, and [at the end] they said 'OK, great, thanks.' And just like that, 20 however many years were over."

"No, no, I gotta say, 'Lookout, Buzz or some line?' and they said, 'Nope, you're done,'" he added.

Remembering the moment when he left the recording studio, knowing that he will not get to voice for Woody again, made him feel blue inside.

"My lip started quivering. You ever do this, when you're so uncomfortable all you can say is, 'Well, oh, my my. Oh my, my my my my. Oh, well.' And the only thing to do was to go and get in my car and drive away. When in his car, I heard the music and the sun was going down, the credits were rolling on my life, everything was done," he recalled.

The film hit the theatres on 21 June, this year, and also stars Annie Potts, Joan Cusack, Tony Hale, Christina Hendricks, Keegan-Michael Key, and Jordan Peele. (ANI)

