Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli confirms he was diagnosed with COVID-19

Washington D.C. [USA], May 27 (ANI): Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli recently revealed that he had a "swift and full recovery" from COVID-19 after he contracted the virus in March.

The singer's recovery came in just before he dropped his popular webcast on Easter Sunday.

According to Variety, Bocelli said that he did not reveal about his diagnosis earlier due to the privacy concerns of his family. He has also donated his blood plasma for research purposes on the virus.

"The pandemic which has shaken the world has also affected -- albeit mildly -- me and certain members of my family. I certainly didn't want to unnecessarily alarm my fans and also wished to protect my family's privacy," Variety quoted Bocelli's statement.

"We were fortunate enough to have a swift and full recovery by the end of March," the statement continued. "Given the chance to donate blood to help find a cure for Covid, my response was an immediate 'yes.' A modest -- but fundamental -- gesture, through which I am playing my small part," his statement further read.

The opera singer who lost his eyesight at the age of 12 broke the Internet with his 'Music for Hope' concert. The performance became a major hit as it was viewed by over 28 million people across the globe in the first 24 hours.

With over 2 lakh coronavirus cases, Italy remains one of the most hardly hit countries by the highly contagious virus. (ANI)

