It's a wrap for Ananya Panday on 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI): Ananya Panday has finished filming 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

On Wednesday, Ananya took to Instagram and shared the update with her fans and followers.

"My boys!!! WE MADE A MOVIE... it's a wrap on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan - the most fulfilling, wholesome, explorative & cathartic experience. I didn't know it was possible to love so many people at once but that's what I felt every single day on set, for every single person associated with this film @arjunvarain.singh thank you for choosing me, holding my hand every step of the way, making this so collaborative and bringing the best energy on set!! I hope I made you proud," she wrote.



Backed by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, 'Kho Gaye Hum Khan' also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

"@siddhantchaturvedi @gouravadarsh it's crazy how much we've become our characters through this journey, I feel the bond they share so strongly with you two. The best friends and co-actors a girl could ask for @zoieakhtar @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @reemakagti1 I always dreamed of working with you all in some way and I couldn't have thought of a better way - thank you for trusting me @sharicsequeira I love you, here's to whatever's next my people," Ananya added.

Debutant filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh has helmed 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', which is a digital age story of three friends in the city of Bombay. (ANI)