Poster of 'A Quiet Place', Image courtesy: Instagram
It's a wrap for John Krasinski's 'A Quiet Place 2'

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 12:11 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Actor-director John Krasinski has wrapped up filming for the upcoming movie 'A Quiet Place 2'.
Krasinski announced the news on Instagram by sharing a sweet still of him holding hands with wife Emily Blunt, who is reprising her role in the much-awaited sequel.
"Well... that's a wrap on #PartII See you on March 20th!" Krasinski wrote alongside the picture. The sequel of last year's critically acclaimed horror film 'A Quiet Place' went on floors on July 16.
Krasinski once again wrote and directed the sequel, although he probably won't appear in the horror drama since his character met a gut-wrenching death in the 2018 film.
The 39-year-old star first teased the idea of the sequel in an interview with Deadline along with Blunt earlier this year, reported People.
"The idea for it is pretty simple," Krasinski said of the sequel.
"I'm writing now -- I don't have it fleshed out -- but the thought that occurred to me, that really excited me about it, was that most sequels are about the return of a hero or a villain. You take this character that people loved once and you bring them back, and you have to create a new world around them. We have the exact opposite setup. We have the world, and you can drop whoever you want into that world and everyone feels connected to it," he added.
Although he's really pumped up about the idea, Krasinski previously admitted that he didn't intend on making a sequel. But then the story called him back.
"The reason I decided to go back, in the end, was this world is so rich, and it's so much fun to explore. There are so many different things to see now. Everyone else in the world is experiencing this, so I'm curious to see what that looks like from another perspective," he said.
The first installment received an overwhelming response from audiences and critics alike, and Blunt was later awarded the best-supporting actress honour at the 25th Annual SAG Awards. After her win, Blunt opened up about acting alongside and being directed by her husband for the first time.
"My favourite thing about shooting A Quiet Place for sure was working with John. We had never done it before and it is kind of the great unknown," Blunt told reporters in the SAG press room after her win.
She added, "You go into this process not knowing what it's going to be like. A lot of people were like 'You're going to be divorced by the end of it,' but we were so much closer. I think the discovery of how we collaborated and could create something together was just so special."
Krasinski co-wrote, directed, and starred in the original film based on the story of an isolated family of four that must live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound. 'A Quiet Place' grossed USD 188 million at the domestic box office and USD 340 million worldwide.
The upcoming sequel is slated to release on March 20, 2020. (ANI)

