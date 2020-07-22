It's actually become the norm: Hilary Duff dishes on quarantining with her children

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): American actor Hilary Duff recently opened up about being stuck at home with her little ones during the coronavirus quarantine.

According to Fox News, the 32-year-old actor is a mother to two: eight-year-old Luca, whom she shares with ex Mike Comrie, and a year-old Banks, whom she shares with husband Matthew Koma. Duff spoke to E! News recently and admitted that "some days are better than others," but by and large, things are going well.

The singer-actor said, "I obviously want things to go back to normal, but I'm not going to fight it. It's actually become the norm -- 'here's what we are doing,' you know, 'we're still in this' -- and it's not as much of panic like, 'I can't do it anymore.' Like, we're in this for a while, and I think some days are better than others."

Duff added that certain luxuries have also contributed to the family's well-being since the coronavirus outbreak.

The 'Cadet Kelly' star explained, "It's hard to complain because we have a pool, and a backyard... and we have everything we need. We have food. But everyone's life has changed, so it's definitely still challenging at times."

Like many other parents out there, the former 'Lizzie McGuire' star has had to tackle some homeschooling since the quarantine began -- but it's what comes after school ends that caused some worry for Duff.

"When school was ending, then I started panicking and I was like, 'How am I going to keep my son entertained all day, you know? Like, now what?'" she said.

Since then, however, the star has found ways to keep her kiddos occupied.

"We are doing good."We've created obstacle courses in the backyard with hula hoops and pool floats, and we play a lot of Monopoly and we play like crazy. So, we are doing all right," said Duff.

Additionally, having two kids that get along has been a plus.

The 'So Yesterday' songstress gushed to the outlet, "My kids, it was different having them so far apart and it's been a beautiful thing to watch my son play with my daughter every day and, like, actually want to, you know?"

She added that "I was worried that they wouldn't have anything in common, but he's so good to her and she's obsessed with him. So, that's been a bonus. I'm not working and as tired as I get by them by the end of the day... there are so many moments where I feel so grateful to watch their bond and have uninterrupted family time."

Luckily, Duff has a great partner-in-crime in Koma, to help her tackle the challenges of parenting amid a pandemic.

"We are doing great, and he's the best. He is so sweet," Duff said. She and Koma, a musician, got married in December of last year. (ANI)

