It's interesting: Jim Carrey addresses 'Sonic the Hedgehog' backlash

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Actor-comedian Jim Carrey doesn't seem to be worried about the backlash on 'Sonic the Hedgehog' following which the makers are redesigning the titular character.

"It's an interesting thing. You just become their Frankenstein monster at some point, right?" Entertainment Weekly quoted the actor while addressing the audience at the 2019 TV Critics Association summer press tour.

When asked on his views on the redesigning of Sonic, Carrey added, "I don't know. I don't know quite how I feel about the audience being in on the creation of it while it's happening. So we'll have to see what that entails because sometimes you find that the collective consciousness decides it wants something, and then when it gets it, it goes, 'Okay. I just wanted it. I didn't care about it. I just jumped on the bandwagon,' or whatever. But I don't know what's going to happen."

He also added that while he isn't "super concerned" about the issue, he said the things will happen the way they happen.

"It's either going to be a good thing or a bad thing," said Carrey.

However, he presented this contrary view that things are going out of hand and said, "All I know is, just like everything else in our world, we're feeling out of control of the process."

Addressing fans' connection with Sonic, he added that it goes back to their childhood.

"As far as something like a Sonic character, that's something people have a sense of ownership from their childhood. So, of course, they're going to get involved if they can. We'll see if it's a good thing or a bad thing," Carrey said.

The film stars actor-comedian Jim Carey as the villain with Ben Schwartz giving his voice to Sonic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plot of the film revolves around the journey of Sonic and James Marsden as they try to defeat Sonic's arch-nemesis, Dr Robotnik.

Following the backlash from fans, makers shifted the release date of the film from November 2019 to February 14 next year. (ANI)

