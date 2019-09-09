Chris Evans
Chris Evans

It's nice to play somebody little more vile: Chris Evans

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 01:47 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Actor Chris Evans who is popularly known for his roles in superhero flicks will be seen playing a mysterious villain in his upcoming outing in 'Knives Out' and he is happy about playing a "vile" character.
"It's nice to play somebody a little more vile," Variety quoted the actor as saying during Toronto Film Festival studio presented by AT&T.
Evans even admitted the role to be fun as he generally doesn't get to play "despicable" characters and added, "I don't always get the opportunity to play someone who's so despicable; so yeah it's fun."
The 38-year old will be seen essaying the role of the black-sheep grandson of the best-selling mystery novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), who is found dead by apparent suicide.
Fans got a chance to witness Evan's "vile" character when the film's trailer was out in which he was featured as a foul-mouthed family member.
"Everyone's behaviour is kind of questionable because they're in various states of desperation," Evan's co-actor, Toni Collette added while discussing the film at the same event.
Directed by Rian Johnson, the film is slated to hit the theatres on November 27, this year. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 02:07 IST

'The Sky Is Pink' entails 'joy', 'tragedy', Priyanka Chopra

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra who attended the Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of her upcoming film 'The Sky is Pink' gave insights into her character and what the role meant to her.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 00:47 IST

'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' wrap: Ananya Panday tastes sweet revenge!

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): The 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' team wrapped up shooting their Lucknow schedule on Saturday and it was as 'sweet' as it could get!

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 22:27 IST

Mumbai: Bachchans, Ambanis offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and business tycoon Mukesh Ambani were spotted offering prayers to Lord Ganesha at Lalbaugcha Raja here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 20:41 IST

Tamil star Rajasekar passes away at 62

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 8 (ANI): Popular Tamil actor-director Rajasekar passed away on Sunday at the age of 62.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 19:50 IST

Priyanka, Farhan share romantic stills from 'The Sky is Pink'...

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' who is all set to take off for the world premiere of her upcoming film 'The Sky Is Pink' in Toronto Film Festival, gave a glimpse of her role in the film.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 19:39 IST

Asha Bhosle shares throwback birthday wishes from Canadian PM

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who turned 86-years-old on Sunday, took a trip down memory lane by posting the picture of a card she received from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on her birthday last year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 19:37 IST

International Literacy Day: Here are Bollywood stars promoting...

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): Today on the occasion of International Literacy Day, several celebrities who are vocal about education rights are spreading awareness and reminding people about the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 19:15 IST

Kristen Stewart wants to play a gay superhero!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): American actor-director Kristen Stewart recently made a shocking revelation that she wants to play a gay superhero and "honestly" wants Marvel to cast her as one.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 18:55 IST

Kartik, Ananya wrap up 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Lucknow schedule

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday who have been busy shooting for their upcoming flick 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' in Lucknow, recently wrapped up the schedule and returned back to the bay.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 17:44 IST

Meghan Markle surprises her make-up artist on his birthday

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Meghan Markle recently gave a special surprise to her old friend cum makeup artist Daniel Martin on his birthday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 17:17 IST

Jenelle Evans, David Eason look effortlessly stylish at New York...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): With New York Fashion Week in full swing, celebrities are flocking to the glamorous shows and hottest parties.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:37 IST

Mick Jagger, Donald Sutherland slam Donald Trump for not working...

Washington D.C.[USA], Sept 8 (ANI): While promoting their film 'The Burnt Orange Heresy' at the Venice Film Festival, singer Mick Jagger and Canadian actor Donald Sutherland blasted out as American President Donald Trump.

Read More
iocl