It's nice to play somebody little more vile: Chris Evans

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Actor Chris Evans who is popularly known for his roles in superhero flicks will be seen playing a mysterious villain in his upcoming outing in 'Knives Out' and he is happy about playing a "vile" character.

"It's nice to play somebody a little more vile," Variety quoted the actor as saying during Toronto Film Festival studio presented by AT&T.

Evans even admitted the role to be fun as he generally doesn't get to play "despicable" characters and added, "I don't always get the opportunity to play someone who's so despicable; so yeah it's fun."

The 38-year old will be seen essaying the role of the black-sheep grandson of the best-selling mystery novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), who is found dead by apparent suicide.

Fans got a chance to witness Evan's "vile" character when the film's trailer was out in which he was featured as a foul-mouthed family member.

"Everyone's behaviour is kind of questionable because they're in various states of desperation," Evan's co-actor, Toni Collette added while discussing the film at the same event.

Directed by Rian Johnson, the film is slated to hit the theatres on November 27, this year. (ANI)

