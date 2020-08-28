I've always loved psychological-thriller genre: Maisie Williams on 'The Owners'

Washington DC [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Actor Maisie Williams, known for her character 'Arya Stark' in 'Game of Thrones' is all excited for her upcoming thriller 'The Owners'.

Talking about her next movie in an exclusive interview with Variety, the 23-year-old actor noted that she "liked the script" and also the fact that "it was set in the 90s".

Directed by Julius Berg 'The Owners' is an upcoming horror -thriller, starring Williams, Jake Curran, Ian Kenny, Andrew Ellis, Sylvester McCoy, and Rita Tushingham.

"I liked the script and I liked that it was set in the '90s. I just thought doing a psychological thriller would be really good fun. I've always loved the genre," Variety quoted Williams as saying.

In the gruesome thriller 'The Owners', Williams will be seen as a vengeful girlfriend, who is not afraid to get dirty in the name of survival.

According to Variety, the movie follows childhood friends who break in and attempt to rob their elderly neighbor's empty mansion. But when the owners come home earlier than expected, chaos ensues.

'The Owners' is scheduled to be released digitally and in theatres on September 4.

Williams will be also seen in the upcoming superhero epic 'The New Mutants' -- the final chapter in the 'X-Men' franchise. (ANI)

