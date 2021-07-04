Jack Dylan Grazer comes out as bisexual

Washington [US], July 4 (ANI): Hollywood actor Jack Dylan Grazer, recently came out as bisexual during a social media Live broadcast and shared his preferred pronouns.

According to People magazine, earlier this week, the 17-year-old 'Luca' actor came made the announcement during an Instagram Live broadcast.

In the video from the stream, which was shared on social media, Grazer appeared to be taking part in a Q and A with fans when asked, "Are you gay?" by one user.

"I'm bi," Grazer replied with a smile before quoting his 'Luca' character, exclaiming, "Silenzio Bruno!"



Fans of the 'It', 'We Are Who We Are', and 'Shazam!' also noted that the actor changed his preferred pronouns on his Instagram page after the conversation to note that he goes by either he or they identifiers.

In 'Luca', Grazer plays Alberto, a shape-shifting sea monster who becomes a human on dry land. Alongside his friend Luca, voiced by Jacob Tremblay, the pair yearns to explore the human world of Portorosso, Italy, in hopes of obtaining a Vespa.

Fans of the Disney and Pixar film immediately fell in love with the duo when it dropped on Disney+ last month, with many comparing the storyline to being reminiscent of an LGBTQ coming-of-age tale.

Director Enrico Casarosa previously told a news outlet that the movie "is all about platonic friendships."

According to People magazine, when told how fans couldn't help but compare the plotline to that of an LGBTQ romance, Glazer did add that it would "be cool if we got back together and fell in love," in a potential 'Luca' sequel. (ANI)

