Jacki Weaver all set to star alongside Naomi Watts in 'Penguin Bloom'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): Australian actor Jacki Weaver has been roped onboard to star alongside Naomi Watts in the family drama 'Penguin Bloom.'

According to Variety, the actor will play Watts' mother in the drama, which narrates the story of a young family on Sydney's northern beaches who must come to terms with a near-fatal accident that leaves their mother in a state of paralysis.

As they learn to adjust to the new situation, an unlikely ally enters their lives in the form of an injured Magpie chick, termed as 'Penguin' by the family.

The film is adapted from the bestseller book by Bradley Trevor Greive and Cameron Bloom. The film is helmed by Glendyn Ivin from a script by Shaun Grant and Harry Cripps. Apart from Weaver, Rachel House is all set to join the cast as a kayak coach along with Gaye Hatfield, Leeanna Walsman and Lisa Hensley.

The 72-year-old star received Oscar nominations for 'The Animal Kingdom' and 'Silver Linings Playbook.' The filming will begin in Australia later this month.

Watts is also producing the film alongside Emma Cooper and 'Made Up Stories' star Bruna Papandrea, Jodi Matterson, and Steve Hutensky.

Cameron, Sam Bloom and Greive will be executive producers alongside Ricci Swart, Sonia Amoroso, George Kekeli and Meryl Metni. Endeavor Content is handling worldwide rights of the film. (ANI)

