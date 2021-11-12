Jackie Chan's upcoming comedy 'Ride On' shoot completed

Washington [US], November 12 (ANI): Actor Jackie Chan's upcoming martial arts comedy titled 'Ride On' has wrapped up the production on Thursday.

Variety obtained inside pictures of the wrap-up party where a teary-eyed Chan could be seen congratulating the crew on the successful production holding a bouquet of pink and orange flowers from director Larry Yang Zi.

The team wrapped up the production with a huge cake with a large carrot sticking up from it for Chan's horse co-star, as per the reports from the outlet.



'Ride On' will see Chan playing a washed-up martial artist named Lao Luo who is devoted to his old stunt horse Chitu, though Chitu suddenly may be taken away from him because of debt troubles. A heart-warming road trip then ensues when he asks his daughter (Liu Haocun) and her boyfriend (Guo Qilin) for help. The story will be centred on Chan's fatherly affection for his horse.

As per Variety, the last day of the shooting took place at the Hailian Equestrian Center in Jiangsu province.

Alibaba Pictures, Beijing Hairun Pictures, and Zhejiang's HG Entertainment have bankrolled the movie that is slated to release next year. (ANI)

