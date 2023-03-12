Jacqueline Fernandez shares glimpses from her pre-Oscars dinner with team 'Tell it like a Woman'

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, on Sunday, shared some glimpses from her dinner party with the team of her Oscar nominated film 'Tell it like a Woman'.

Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline shared a string of pictures, which she captioned, "Pre Oscar dinner with team 'Tell it like a Woman' and some more beautiful people."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)



In the pictures, Jacqueline looked adorable as she donned a co-ord set paired with qbik bralette top. She kept her hair open, makeup heavy and was seen carrying a red handbag.

In other pictures, she could be seen posing with the team of 'Tell it like a woman', Anna Watanabe, Mira Sorvino, Christopher Backus and others.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Love this look," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "So beautiful."

"like can u get any more drop dead gorgeous," a fan wrote.

'Tell It Like A Woman's song 'Applause' recently bagged an Oscar nomination in the 'Best Original Song' category and will be competing against 'RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu,' 'Hold My Hand' from the movie 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Lift me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' and 'This Is Life,' from 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once'.

The prestigious award function will be held on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and will be telecasted in India on March 13 early morning.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline will be next seen in an action thriller 'Fateh' opposite Sonu Sood. (ANI)