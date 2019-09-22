Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith

Jada Pinkett confronts Will Smith about his alcohol consumption

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 14:00 IST

Washington DC [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Actor Jada Pinkett Smith put her husband-actor Will Smith in the hot seat by confronting him about his drinking habit.
In a new episode of the American talk show 'Red Table Talk', co-host Jada confronted her husband Will about his alcohol consumption habits and the 'Aladdin' star was taken aback, reported Fox News.
"How often are you drinking alcohol?" she asked in a clip obtained by Entertainment Tonight.
Will, who was put in an awkward spot by his wife, responded, "That's my personal business, Jada. I respect that it's your show, but at the end of the day, it's a house we share."
"I know, I get it," Jada said.
The moment was definitely not an intervention. However, she did poke fun at Will for getting a little too tipsy at his son Jaden's 21st birthday party in July.
"On vacation time...it was a lot. Cause it's in front of my kids, it's like now I'm being a bad parent," Will said.
However, his tone became more serious as he answered the original question about how much has he been drinking. "One or two a week," he replied.
The 'Men In Black' star has been open about his drinking habit in the past. In his Facebook Watch series, 'Bucket List', Will got real about his alcohol consumption while training for a half-marathon back in March.
"I think of all the bucket lists, this is the one I'm most concerned about. Like, in my deepest honesty with myself, I really am not sure if I can run 13 miles. Being this far out of shape is kind of a little bit new for me. I didn't drink for over a decade," he admitted.
"During my rise as a movie star, I was, like, wildly disciplined, so being in this place in my life, even something as simple as taking my shirt off while I'm out of shape, like, you know, this for me now allowing myself to be seen less than optimally is new," Will added.
Not just Will, his lady love, Jada has also been candid about her addiction issues in the past and how maintaining her sobriety has been a journey.
"Alcoholism and drug addiction runs through my family and I've had my own addiction that I've had to get over. It's just made me realize that really great people just get caught up," she shared on a previous 'RTT' episode.
"When I was younger, I definitely think I had a sex addiction of some kind everything could be fixed by sex. Then I became a gym addict," Jada explained.
However, she realised she had an issue when home alone one night.
"I remember reaching a rock bottom that time I was in the house by myself and I had those two bottles of wine and was going for the third bottle. And I was like, 'Now hold up. You're in this house by yourself going onto your third bottle of wine? You might have a problem'," Jada said.
The new season of 'Red Table Talk' premieres on Monday on Facebook Watch. (ANI)

