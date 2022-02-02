Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah to have on-screen reunion with 'The Equalizer'

Washington [US], February 2 (ANI): American actor and talk show host Jada Pinkett Smith will be joining her 'Girls Trip' costar Queen Latifah on 'The Equalizer'.

'The Red Table Talk' host is gearing up for a guest role on the CBS series, Deadline reported. Pinkett Smith is set to portray a witty thief named Jessie Cook, who also has a photographic memory.

Cook and Latifah's character, Robin McCall, have very different personalities and a history together, as Cook previously spent time working for the CIA.

Pinkett Smith celebrated the casting announcement on her Instagram Story Tuesday, writing over a screenshot of the news, "@queenlatifah and I are at it again."



This is the latest on-screen appearance Smith and Latifah will have together after co-starring in films like 1996's 'Set It Off' and 'Girls Trip', which was released in 2017, but it won't be their last.

Producer Will Packer has announced a 'Girls Trip' sequel earlier this month. Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall starred in the original alongside Smith and Latifah.

Back in March 2020, Haddish revealed that she and her 'Flossy Posse' costars had met via Zoom to brainstorm a potential 'Girls Trip' sequel together.

Before that, in May 2019, Latifah expressed interest in a follow-up movie, "Everybody's in, Everybody's down for No. 2 ... so we're just waiting for a script."

As per People magazine, she had ideas for where the friend group could travel this time. "I've been throwing Rio [de Janeiro] from the beginning ... definitely down with South Africa too," Latifah said of bringing their antics overseas. (ANI)

