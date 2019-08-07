Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal, Jeanne Cadieu seem to be moving along well

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 11:24 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Things are not only brewing but getting deep between Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal and his French girlfriend and model Jeanne Cadieu.
According to Page six, Cadieu recently met Gyllenhaal's family and that they've together been on a trip to Martha's Vineyard together.
Not only outings but Cadieu has also accompanied her partner at several of his film previews and also to Tom Sturridge's Broadway play 'Sea Wall/A Life'. The duo is also participating in an art project together.
A photo exhibition named 'Inside Out' even features Gyllenhaal and Cadieu's portraits, among many others. The beautiful captures adorn the wall outside the Hudson Theatre.
They first came in media light back in December and since then they have been marking a number of events, parties with their presence.
Recently, Gyllenhaal starred in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' alongside Tom Holland in the lead. He was seen essaying the classic Spider-Man villain Mysterio.
(ANI)

