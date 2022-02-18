Jake Gyllenhaal responds to Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well', says 'has nothing to do with me'

Washington [US], February 18 (ANI): Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal has finally addressed Taylor Swift's scorching 'All Too Well' song, which recently got a 10-minute re-release.

The Grammy-winning singer had first released 'All Too Well' on her Red album back in 2012. The breakup song has long been speculated to be inspired by her relationship with the now-41-year-old actor, whom she dated in late 2010, according to People magazine.

Swift, however, has never clarified whether the lyrics are about anyone specific.

In a new interview for a magazine, Gyllenhaal, who said he has not listened to the album, broke his silence on fan theories that 'All Too Well' is about him, speaking on the furor from some Swifties calling him out on social media.

"It has nothing to do with me. It's about her relationship with her fans. It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don't begrudge anyone that," he said.



"At some point, I think it's important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one's name. That begs for a deeper philosophical question. Not about any individual, per se, but a conversation that allows us to examine how we can -- or should, even -- take responsibility for what we put into the world, our contributions into the world. How do we provoke a conversation?" added Gyllenhaal.

The 'Ambulance' star continued, "My question is: Is this our future? Is anger and divisiveness our future? Or can we be empowered and empower others while simultaneously putting empathy and civility into the dominant conversation? That's the discussion we should be having."

Gyllenhaal, who is currently dating model Jeanne Cadieu, said he is "not unaware that there's interest in my life," and added, "My life is wonderful. I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that."

One lyric fans point to as evidence of a Gyllenhaal connection was, "And I, left my scarf there at your sister's house/And you've still got it in your drawer even now."

Back in 2010, the couple was spotted visiting Gorilla Coffee in Brooklyn, New York, which is located near Jake's sister Maggie Gyllenhaal's home, People magazine reported at the time.

Maggie even addressed the cryptic lyric during a 2017 appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', and said she wasn't sure what it meant.

"I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf. What is this? I am in the dark about the scarf. It's totally possible. I don't know. I have been asked this before," she said at the time. (ANI)

