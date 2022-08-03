Jake Gyllenhaal to star in 'Road House' remake

Washington [US], August 3 (ANI): Jake Gyllenhaal is all set to star in a remake of a cult classic 'Road House'.

As per CNN, the movie will be "a reimagined take" on the 1989 film that starred Patrick Swayze. The Bourne Identity fame director Doug Liman will helm the project.

The new film follows a former UFC fighter (Gyllenhaal) who "takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise."

The project will be out on Amazon Prime.



"Road House is a homerun for us. Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel (Silver), Doug, and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience," Salke added.

Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, and Lukas Gage are also a part of the project.

The film is set to shoot in the Dominican Republic later this month.Joel Silver is producing via his company, Silver Pictures. JJ Hook, Alison Winter and Aaron Auch will executive produce.

Plans for a remake with Gyllenhaal and Liman were first reported in 2021, with the project being developed by MGM, which held the rights to the movie and had long considered the IP for remake potential. (ANI)

