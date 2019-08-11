Jameela Jamil asks celebrities, models to stop airbrushing pictures

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): British actor Jameela Jamil urged celebrities and influencers to discontinue the practice of airbrushing or retouching their pictures.

The actor wrote on Twitter recently urging influences, models actor to join her in discouraging the practice of airbrushing in pictures.

"I know it's hard because we are perpetually scrutinized and criticized in this industry, but I'm begging other influencers, actors, and models to join me in not allowing airbrushing," she tweeted.

She continued, "We have to stop setting standards for others that we ourselves don't even meet."



And to prove the same, Jamil also shared a picture of NBC's 'The Good Place' showing her un-airbrushed backfat.

Along with the picture, Jamil wrote, "Finally able to INSIST my image, even on billboards isn't ever airbrushed. I get backfat in Every. Single. Bra. And I used to hide/bin so many photos because of 'muffin tops.' Double chins/ 'imperfections' because I never saw them on people on TV."



However, she isn't the only actor who spoke candidly about retouching and beautification in pictures.

Chrissy Teigen in July last year shared a video of showing her stretch marks where she said, "I guess these just aren't gonna go away. This is my body."

And Jamil in 2018 even initiated the #IWeigh campaign on social media. Through this, she encouraged users to stop focusing on their body weight and shed light on the part or thing which actually enriches their lives. (ANI)

