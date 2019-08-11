Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil asks celebrities, models to stop airbrushing pictures

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 09:21 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): British actor Jameela Jamil urged celebrities and influencers to discontinue the practice of airbrushing or retouching their pictures.
The actor wrote on Twitter recently urging influences, models actor to join her in discouraging the practice of airbrushing in pictures.
"I know it's hard because we are perpetually scrutinized and criticized in this industry, but I'm begging other influencers, actors, and models to join me in not allowing airbrushing," she tweeted.
She continued, "We have to stop setting standards for others that we ourselves don't even meet."

And to prove the same, Jamil also shared a picture of NBC's 'The Good Place' showing her un-airbrushed backfat.
Along with the picture, Jamil wrote, "Finally able to INSIST my image, even on billboards isn't ever airbrushed. I get backfat in Every. Single. Bra. And I used to hide/bin so many photos because of 'muffin tops.' Double chins/ 'imperfections' because I never saw them on people on TV."

However, she isn't the only actor who spoke candidly about retouching and beautification in pictures.
Chrissy Teigen in July last year shared a video of showing her stretch marks where she said, "I guess these just aren't gonna go away. This is my body."
And Jamil in 2018 even initiated the #IWeigh campaign on social media. Through this, she encouraged users to stop focusing on their body weight and shed light on the part or thing which actually enriches their lives. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 10:29 IST

Ohio to celebrate 25 years of 'The Shawshank Redemption'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): 'The Shawshank Redemption' is heading towards its 25th anniversary and to mark the same, a celebration is soon to take place in Ohio starting from Aug 16 which will run till 18th.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 10:26 IST

Priyanka Chopra tired of "cat fight", urges women to empower each other

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Looking every bit of a diva that she is, Global icon Priyanka Chopra rocked a white pantsuit and looked smoking hot as she attended the Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 10:13 IST

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth split after less than a year of marriage

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): It looks like the fairytale phase is over for singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth. The two have called it quits less than a year after tying the knot.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 08:53 IST

Josh Gad says 'The Angry Birds Movie 2' has 'different approach'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): American actor Josh Gad who is lending his voice for the upcoming animated film 'The Angry Birds Movie 2' believes that a sequel should be made only when it can "top the original" while asserting that the film has a "different approach".

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 08:51 IST

#AnuragKashyap trends on Twitter after filmmaker deletes account...

New Delhi (India), Aug 11 (ANI): Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who has been outspoken in expressing his political beliefs and opinions, deleted his Twitter account on Saturday citing concern for his family. This sent the Twitterverse in a frenzy with people starting the hashtag trend- #AnuragKashyap.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 23:08 IST

Gigi Hadid robbed in Greece

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): Supermodel Gigi Hadid recounted her horrible travel experience in Mykonos, Greece, and vowed to never go back there.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 22:59 IST

Chrissy Teigen calls Kid Rock 'Pathetic' for criticising Taylor Swift

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): Model Chrissy Teigen has come out in defence of Taylor Swift after singer Kid Rock blasted Taylor for her political views.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 22:54 IST

This is how netizens reacted to action-packed 'Saaho' trailer

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Few hours after the trailer of much-awaited film 'Saaho' starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor was released, Twitterati expressed their views on the action-packed trailer.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 22:53 IST

Brody Jenner leaves flirty comment on ex Kaitlynn Carter's picture

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter's relationship might be over, but the duo is still keeping a friendly term with each other.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 22:50 IST

Kelly Ripa calls out on social media trolls

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): American actor Kelly Ripa recently slammed a social media user who compared her to a cardboard cutout.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 21:59 IST

Anushka Sharma calls out for 'stricter laws against animal cruelty'

New Delhi (India), Aug 10 (ANI): An avid pet lover and an advocate of animal rights, Anushka Sharma started a campaign demanding amendment of the Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 21:54 IST

Sebastian Stan sweats it out for his upcoming '355' movie

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): 'The Avengers: Endgame' star Sebastian Stan is prepping hard to get into the skin of his character for upcoming film '355'.

Read More
iocl