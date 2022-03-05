Jameela Jamil, Sarah Hyland, Lera Abova join 'Pitch Perfect' series

Washington [US], March 5 (ANI): Jameela Jamil, Sarah Hyland, and Lera Abova have joined the cast of the 'Pitch Perfect' series.

The trio joins previously announced series lead Adam Devine and cast member Flula Borg.

According to Variety, in the series, Bumper Allen (Devine) moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin. Borg will reprise the role of Pieter Kramer from 'Pitch Perfect 2'. Production of the series will commence soon in Berlin.



Abova will play Pieter's sister and a prominent Berlin DJ and music producer. She performs in clubs all over the city as DJ Das Boot.

Jamil will play Gisela, a bombastic and flashy up-and-coming German pop star. Gisela is Pieter's ex-girlfriend and Bumper's main rival at the German Unity Day concert.

Hyland will play Heidi, Pieter and Bumper's cheery and slightly odd American assistant. While working on Bumper's team by day, she secretly harbours dreams of being a singer-songwriter herself.

'Pitch Perfect' will be written by Megan Amram, who will also serve as executive producer and showrunner. (ANI)

