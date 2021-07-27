Jameela Jamil slams critics for comparing Jennifer Garner to Jennifer Lopez over Bennifer reunion

Washington [US], July 27 (ANI): Seems like actor Jameela Jamil has put her foot down to slam critics who were comparing actor Jennifer Garner to Jennifer Lopez after the singer confirmed her romantic relationship with Ben Affleck with a kissing picture on social media on her birthday.

Jameela took to her Twitter handle to pen down a lengthy note slamming those who were criticizing Ben's ex-wife to Lopez.

"ABSOLUTELY not here for the Jennifer Garner comparison to JLo, with paparazzi pics of her working out, put right next to glamorous social media photos of JLo. It's not the nineties. We aren't still pitting women against women over a guy...[especially] when only one of them wants him," she tweeted.

The actor took a screenshot of her tweet and shared it on her Instagram handle too, encouraging the social media users to "let the Jens live" and "stop the rot" of "casual sexism'.

"I have lived a life of so many women seeing me as a threat or a competitor, and have never wanted that, nor have I ever seen another woman as anything other than safety in numbers, or someone to be excited about," she wrote.

The 35-year-old actor added, "I've also often had men actively try to pit me and other women against each other. This bulls-t comes from patriarchy and is repeatedly infused into our psyche via the mostly but not Only tabloid media. ... Let women live. let girls live. Stop the rot."

Soon after Jameela shared the tweet, actors like Natasha Bedingfield, Andie MacDowell, and Arielle Kebbel came in her support in the comments section, applauding the 'Misert Index' host for using her voice to lift other women up.

For the unversed, Jameela's clapback came a few days after Lopez rang in her 52nd birthday by making her relationship with Ben Instagram official.

The 'Hustlers' actor shared a series of pictures from her birthday celebration at a yacht, one of which showed her packing on lips with the Oscar winner actor, to whom she was engaged for two years (2002-2004).



Speaking about Garner and Ben, who share three children, 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, and 9-year-old Samuel parted their ways after ten years of marriage in 2018.

Lopez and Ben were linked in April, this year when they were spotted reuniting a few days after the Grammy-winning actor ended her engagement with Alex Rodriguez. After they spent time together in Montana and Miami, US Weekly confirmed in May that the 'Gigli' costars were "full-on dating" and "very happy together."

One month later, a source even revealed that there was "no bad blood between Garner and Lopez".

"J. Lo has Jennifer Garner's seal of approval. J. Lo thinks Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother. ... Ben is great with kids and that is what really rekindled J. Lo's attraction to him," the insider told US Weekly.

The 'Parker' actor shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Before calling it quits in 2014, the exes were married for 10 years.

Lopez was initially hesitant to introduce her kids to Ben as they were close to Alex, but they took the major step in June during dinner in Malibu.

"Because the teens had such a sweet connection with Alex, Lopez aimed to take things slow this time around. He really doted on them and was a model stepdad. They've had to adjust to this new dynamic of him not being around anymore," an insider explained US Weekly in May.

JLo and Ben were engaged in 2002 but split in 2004. They co-starred in the films 'Jersey Girl' and 'Gigli' together. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, then officially split by January 2004.

The 'I'm Real' songstress recently ended her engagement with former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. Meanwhile, Ben split with actor Ana de Armas in January. (ANI)

