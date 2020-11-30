'James Bond' actor Sean Connery died due to heart failure, reveals death certificate

Washington [US], November 30 (ANI): Nearly a month after the demise of legendary James Bond actor Sean Connery, his death certificate reveals that he died in his sleep from heart failure caused due to pneumonia and old age.

The death certificate obtained by TMZ suggests that the late actor died from atrial fibrillation caused due to old age and pneumonia.



Atrial fibrillation is a rapid and irregular heart rate that may lead to poor blood flow.

The 'Dr. No,' actor passed away at his residence in the Bahamas on October 31 this year at the age of 90.

According to People magazine, it was reported earlier this month that Connery's ashes were to be scattered in Scotland which happens to be his home country. (ANI)

