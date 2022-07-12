'James Bond' theme composer Monty Norman passes away

Washington [US], July 12 (ANI): Veteran music composer Monty Norman, best known for creating the iconic theme music for 'James Bond' franchise, is no more.

As per The Variety, Norman passed away at the age of 94 on July 11.

The unfortunate news was shared on his official website.

"It is with sadness we share the news that Monty Norman died on 11th July 2022 after a short illness," a post read on Norman's website.



Norman was born Monty Noserovitch in east London, to Jewish parents, on April 4, 1928. He was a former big band singer who turned songwriter in the late 1950s.

Norman wrote the songs heard on the "Dr. No" soundtrack, including "Under the Mango Tree," which Ursula Andress sings as she emerges from the ocean to see Connery for the first time. He also wrote "Kingston Calypso" and "Jump Up" on location.

His most famous composition, though, would remain the Bond theme, even if the signature guitar-and-brass sound is often credited to arranger John Barry.

As per Deadline, Norman even sued The Sunday Times in 2001 over an article crediting the song to Barry; he won the case.

Norman is survived by his second wife, Rina Caesari, and a daughter. (ANI)

