James Cameron congratulates 'Avengers: Endgame' for beating 'Avatar' box-office record

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 14:18 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 23 (ANI): After 'Avengers: Endgame' surpassed his film 'Avatar's' box office success, filmmaker James Cameron congratulated Marvel producer Kevin Feige in a unique way.
The official Twitter handle of 'Avatar' shared a picture of Iron Man who seemed to be in an 'Avatar' disguise, and wrote, "Oel Ngati Kameie, I see you Marvel -- Congratulations to Avengers Endgame on becoming the new box-office king."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Endgame' surpassed Avatar (2009) to become the top-grossing film of all-time at the worldwide box office, not adjusted for inflation.
The Marvel super-hit film, which has earned $2.8 billion at the global box office, achieved the remarkable feat after being re-released in theatres with roughly six minutes of new footage in a bid to surpass 'Avatar'.
Marvel chief Feige and his entire team announced the milestone late Saturday afternoon after taking the stage at San Diego Comic-Con.
"A huge congratulations to the Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios teams, and thank you to the fans around the world who lifted Avengers: Endgame to these historic heights," Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn said in a statement.
On Friday, the film smashed the box office and collected $ 2.7892 billion, $500,000 behind 'Avatar's' $ 2.7897 billion. As of Sunday, 'Endgame's' total was $2.790 billion, according to Disney and as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.
The film has shattered numerous records since debuting in cinemas in late April. The Marvel film scored the biggest global opening of all time with $1.22 billion, including an all-time high of $357.1 million domestically and $866.5 million overseas.
'Avengers: Endgame's' totals now stand at $853.4 million domestically and $1.9358 billion internationally. (ANI)

